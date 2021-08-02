Kwame Kizito scores to earn draw for Falkenbergs FF against Norrby

Ghanaian international, Kwame Kizito

Ghanaian international, Kwame Kizito scored on Sunday evening to help his Falkenbergs FF side to earn a point after a 1-1 draw against Norrby IF.

The attacker suffered a nasty cruciate ligament injury last season and as a result, did not feature for a whole year.



Now fully fit again, he is working to regain his place in the starting eleven of the Swedish club.



Today, although he missed out on the first eleven of Falkenbergs FF to face Norrby IF, he came off the bench to make a big difference.

In the game, the home team played well in the first half but trailed at the break courtesy of an own goal from Ludvig Ohman that handed Norrby the lead.



Fortunately, Kwame Kizito scored four minutes into the second half to save Falkenbergs FF from suffering a defeat at home.



In the time he played, the former Hearts of Oak forward was impressive and made things happen in the attack of his team.