Kwame Kizito undergoes successful knee surgery in Sweden

Ghanaian striker Kwame Kizito successfully underwent surgery on Monday in Sweden, according to Kickgh.com.
The striker picked up an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against BK Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan opener at the Falcon Alkoholfri Arena in June.
Kizito is expected to miss the 2020/21 season after sustaining the injury on his Falkenbergs FF debut.
The former Accra Hearts of Oak striker joined Falkenberg FF this year after ending his season with BK Hacken after the 2019 Swedish Allsvenskan season.
His contract with Falkenberg FF will expire in November 2021.
