Kwame Opoku returns from injury to net for USM Alger

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On Saturday evening, forward Kwame Opoku scored his first goal of the season for USM Alger against HB Chelghoum Lad in Algeria's Ligue Professionnelle 1.

A recovered Opoku returned to first team training a few weeks ago after a long injury break, scored for USM Alger to save them from a home loss against HB Chelghoum Lad in their match-week 23 clash at the Stade Omar Hammadi.

In the 25th minute of the game, striker Ahmed Khaldi broke the deadlock for the visitors with a crisp finish.

With a spectacular shot two minutes later, the former Asante Kotoko forward leveled the score for USM Alger.

The entertaining game ended 1-1 at the Stade Omar Hammadi.

In his eight appearances for USM Alger this season, the 22-year-old has one goal and one assist.

Opoku recorded five goals and four assists in 17 games for USM Alger in his first season.

