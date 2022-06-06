Kwame Peprah backs Kotoko's Etouga to win GPL top-scorer award

Kwame Peprah, Orlando Pirates forward

Orlando Pirates forward Kwame Peprah has backed Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga to clinch this season's Ghana Premier League top-scorer award despite strong competition from Ashgold's Yaw Annor.

Etouga, 20, bagged his 21st league goal of the season to propel the league champions to a 1-0 win over Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.



His goal contribution helped the Porcupine Warriors secure their 21st league title with three games left to play. Annor has bagged 20 league goals, just one goal behind the Cameroonian forward with two matches left to play.



"Mbella [Etouga] has done a very good job from when the season started, but Yaw Annor is also in top form now."



"For me, I think Mbella has led the goalscoring chart for a long time throughout the season so it will be very good for him to win," Peprah said.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum side's will be crowned champions of their 25th Premier League title on Sunday June 12, 2022 when they host Elmina Sharks on match week 33.

By virtue of winning the league title, Kotoko will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Champions League.



