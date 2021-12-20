Kwame Peprah ends goal drought with brace for Orlando Pirates in PSL

Orlando Pirates stiker, Kwame Peprah

Former King Faisal forward, Kwame Peprah has hit double for South African giant, Orlando Pirates in their league match against Marumo Gallants.



The striker has ended his 12 matches scoreless run in the South African Premier Soccer League in the Orlando stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Peprah after an instinctive movement was located nicely by Lorch in the box, the 21-year-old slotted the ball in with his weaker beating the goalkeeper to level the score for the home side on the 24th minute.



He scored his second two minutes later. Lorch again set him up with a square ball with Peprah totally unmarked in the area. He placed the ball which went through the goalkeeper before finding the back of the net.



The Ghanaian's brace propelled Orlando Pirates to a comeback in the fixture.



Kwame Peprah was involved in 22 goals for King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League last season. He scored 12 and assisted 10 goals before moving to Pirates in the off-season transfer window.