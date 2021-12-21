Kwame Peprah finally scores for Orlando Pirates to end 13 game drought

Kwame Peprah

It took Kwame Peprah 13 games to score not only his first goal but his first two goal for Orlando Pirates in the South African Premier League.

The striker has not had things easily at all as he has toiled for goals in vain in the South African PSL.



Peprah grabbed a brace on Monday as his side came from behind to defeat Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium on Monday evening.



The Ghanaian grabbed a first half brace after the away side had opened the scores in the 12th minute through Siphelele Ntshangase's first competitive goal since 2015.



The former Kaizer Chiefs playmaker's cross, which was meant for Sede Junior Dion, beat goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane at the far-post to hand Gallants a 1-0 lead.

Orlando Pirates pushed for the equalizer and it duly arrived in the 24th minute as Kwame Peprah broke his 13 game goal duck.



The Ghanaian marksman looked hungry for goals after netting his first goal for the Soweto giants in his 13th appearance and he duly completed his brace two minutes later.



Peprah turned home a low cross from Thembinkosi Lorch, who grabbed his second assist of the game and Pirates were deservingly leading 2-1 at half time after showing character to come back from the early setback.