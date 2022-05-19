0
Kwame Peprah nominated for Young Player of the Year Award in South Africa

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Kwame Peprah has been nominated for the Young Player of the Season award in the South African Premier League following a stellar debut campaign.

Peprah is one of two Orlando Pirates players who will be competing for honours in the Awards after Boitumelo Radiopane also got nominated for the Player of the season award.

The former King Faisal striker has scored five goals in twenty-one appearances for the South African club since leaving the shores of Ghana to join Orlando Pirates.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Kwame Peprah scored twice and assisted once to help Pirates reach the finals of the competition after making 10 appearances.

Peprah will be eying for the award in the category together with Athenkosi Mcaba of Stellenbosch FC as well as SuperSport United’s Luke Fleurs.

Orlando Pirates will be competing in the Confederation Cup finals with two Ghanaians, Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah.

