Kwame Peprah passes Orlando Pirates medicals ahead of transfer

Peprah with King Faisal's sporting director Nana Amankwaah Kwakye

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah will be unveiled as a Buccaneer this week after passing his medical ahead of his mega move from King Faisal, according to AshesGyamera.com.

Kwame Prepah will complete his move to the South African league after passing his medical examination without any problem on Monday, allowing the 20-year-old to sign a deal with Orlando Pirates before being unveiled to the media.



According to AshesGyamera.com, Peprah's contract signing will take place at the club's headquarters, prior to a schedule of press conferences on the pitch and training facility.



Peprah, who scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season, arrived in South Africa on Saturday alongside King Faisal's sporting director Nana Amankwaah Kwakye.

The striker was given time for recovery before meeting with the Pirates' senior brass on Monday morning. He was subsequently sent to the club's medical center for further evaluation.



Peprah is likely to sign at least a three-year contract with the Orlando Pirates, who want to dominate South Africa this season and the continent in the near future.