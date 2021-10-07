Kwame Peprah reveals why he joined Orlando Pirates

Former King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

Orlando Pirates striker, Kwame Peprah has disclosed that he had other offers but chose to join the Buccaneers because he sees the club as the ideal platform to grow his career.

The Ghanaian striker joined the South African powerhouse after excelling with the mid-table club, King Faisal FC in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The striker has been competing for playing time with Tshegofatso Mabasa and Frank Mhango since joining Pirates.



But Kwame Peprah in an interview with the club's media channel stated that he is ready for the task ahead as he came to develop his craft.



“The league in Ghana was very tough and competitive but as compared to the South African league, I’m sure the PSL is tougher than the Ghanaian one,” Peprah told Pirates media.

“In the Ghanaian league you will be bullied by defenders but I’m sure it is the same in South Africa,"



“It all started when the Ghana Premier League ended. I received many offers but I decided to choose Orlando Pirates because they were one of the clubs I always wanted to join. I am happy to join Orlando Pirates,"



“I also chose Orlando Pirates because I knew they are a club that will be the next step for me to build my career. Also, the PSL will help me improve my career. That’s why I joined Orlando Pirates,”