Kwame Peprah scores as Orlando Pirates beat Simba SC to reach CAF Confederations Cup semifinal

Ghana international Kwame Peprah

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah crowned an impressive performance with a goal as Orlando Pirates beat Simba SC in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals second leg on Sunday.

Pirates went into the game with a one-goal deficit after losing the first leg away last week.



The first half ended goalless as both teams failed to hit the back of the net.



After the break, the former King Faisal captain weaved his magic to score the only goal for the Black and Whites in the 60th minute to make it 1-1 on aggregate.

As a result, the game had to travel to the penalty shootouts and it was Pirates who emerge as winners to progress to the semifinals of the Confederations Cup.



Pirates won 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the semifinals.



Meanwhile, Kwame Peprah’s compatriots Richard Ofori who kept clean sheet scored the side winning penalty.