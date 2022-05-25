Kwame Peprah scores for Orlando Pirates in Maritzburg win

Kwame Peprah

Ghana and Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah was on the score sheet for his side on Tuesday evening as they defeated Maritzburg United.

The Buccaneers recorded a healthy 4-1 victory over Maritzburg United in their match day 28 clash at the Orlando Stadium.



Kwame Peprah stuck home from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner as the ball grazed the inside of the post for Pirates second goal on the stroke of half time.



Thembinkosi Lorch was the star of the show with a goal and three assists to help Mandla Ncikazi's side return to winning ways. Kwame Peprah, Deon Hotto and Kabelo Dlamini also got on the scoresheet for the hosts, with Friday Samu getting a solitary reply for the Team of Choice, who finished the season in 12th place.

The Sea Robbers moved up to sixth in the standings on 43 points, six away from their target of CAF Champions League football. Should the Buccaneers beat Royal AM and SuperSport United on May 27 and 30 respectively they will finish runners-up in the league.



Peprah enjoyed 72 minutes of the game before he was replaced by Bonginkosi Dlamini.



The Ghanaian has six goals in 23 appearances for Orlando Pirates in his first season.