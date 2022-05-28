Kwame Peprah scores in Orlando Pirates draw with Royal AM

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah netted his seventh goal of the South African topflight league as Orlando Pirate threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

The former King Faisal attacker doubled the Bucs lead after just seven minutes following a dominant early display.



Deon Kavendji broke the game's deadlock after three minutes before Kwame Peprah made it 2-0 four minutes later.



But Orlando Pirate crumbled in the final ten minutes as the hosts pulled back all two goals.

Thabo Matlaba scored in the 79th minute before Mfundo Langa snatched a point for Royal AM with the final kick of the game.



Kwame Peprah was replaced in the 72nd minute by Terrence Dzvukamaja.



The draw leaves Pirates in the seventh position with a game to end the season.