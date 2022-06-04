0
Kwame Peprah set to leave Orlando Pirates- Reports

Kwame Peprah Orlando Pirates Action 610x400 Ghana international Kwame Peprah

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Orlando Pirates are preparing to replace Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah who is set to leave the club according to reports.

The former King Faisal forward signed a three-year deal with the South African club in the 2021/22 season.

Peprah after an outstanding season is reported to have received a lot of offers from clubs in Europe with a move likely to happen in the summer transfer window.

In his debut season, the 21-year-old Ghanaian striker scored nine goals for Orlando Pirates across all competitions. He struggled to adapt to life in the South African league initially.

According to reports, Orlando Pirates have already lined up a replacement for the talented striker. The Buccaneers are trying to sign Bienvenu Eva Nga from Chippa United.

Kwame Peprah alongside Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori played an instrumental role in Orlando Pirates' 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He won a silver medal after RS Berkane defeated Orlando Pirates in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup which was held in Oyo, Nigeria.

