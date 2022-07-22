0
Kwame Peprah set to stay at Orlando Pirates due to high price tag

Kwame Peprah Orlando Pirates Action 610x400 Kwame Peprah

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Kwame Peprah is unlikely to move to Europe in the summer transfer window.

This is because interested clubs are unable to match the asking price of his club, Orlando Pirates.

As reported by your most trusted football online portal in Ghana, the former King Faisal marksman is wanted by a number of clubs in Europe.

Last month, a club from the Greek top-flight league officially made a bid to the South African club but it was turned down.

Orlando Pirates officials deemed the €500,000 (±R8.8 million) too small and requested a fee in the region of €700,000.

With no club ready to pay that amount of money, sources in South Africa have revealed that it is highly likely Kwame Peprah will stay at his current club for another season.

In his debut season with Orlando Pirates, the 21-year-old scored nine goals and provided one assist after making 38 appearances in all competitions.

