Kwame Peprah shines as Orlando Pirates defeat Al Ahli Tripoli Confed Cup semis

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah starred for his South African side Orlando Pirates as they defeat Al Ahli Tripoli in the first leg of the Caf Confederations Cup.
The Soweto giants got off to the perfect start as Innocent Maela got the opening goal after just eight minutes with a close-range finish following an error from the Al Ahli shot-stopper.
Bafana Bafana international Goodman Mosele was the man to get his name on the score-sheet with a finish in the box as the visitors secured an important second away goal.
The hard-working Peprah did everything but score, and was in any case heavily involved in both goals. He led the line superbly and gave Pirates a physical focal point up front.