Kwame Peprah snubbed for Madagascar and CAR matches

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah

In-form Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has been snubbed by Otto Addo for the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic next month.

The Orlando Pirates star has been in scintillating form for the South African club, helping them reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup. The 21-year-old netted 8 goals in 34 games for the Bucs in his first season.



In the squad released on Thursday morning, Otto Addo opted for Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh, Felix Afena-Gyan and Holstein Kiel's Kwasi Okyere-Wriedt.



Meanwhile, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh makes a return to the team after missing out of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to suspension.



Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo will be making his debut after missing out on his first call up for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to injury.



Bechem United star Augustine Okrah has been handed his debut call up by Coach Otto Addo for the upcoming games.

The Black Stars take on Madagascar in their opening game on June 1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana will travel for the second game against Central Africa Republic which will be played in Angola.



Below is the full squad



GOALKEEPERS Jojo Wollacott- Swidon Town Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates



Defenders Denis Odoi- Club Brugge Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes Daniel Amartey- Leicester City Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew

MIDFIELDERS Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent Mohammed Kudus- Ajax Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen



WINGERS Joseph Paintsil- Genk Andre Ayew- Al Sadd Augustine Okrah- Bechem United Osman Bukari- Nantes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum



STRIKER Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt