Kwame Peprah talks about Hearts of Oak transfer move

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

King Faisal's marksman Kwame Peprah has revealed that Hearts of Oak started negotiations for him earlier in the season but the move ultimately broke down.

The 20-year-old was sensational for the Insha Allah boys, contributing to 22 goals whilst being a thorn in the side of opposition defenders.



In an interview, Peprah revealed the details of the negotiations.

'My representatives and King Faisal officials held talks with Accra Hearts of Oak but they were not able to meet the terms given them and that's why the deal couldn't succeed," he told Nhyira FM in Kumasi.



Kwame Pepeah has reportedly received two offers with King Faisal recently, rejecting all those bids; a bumper €400,000 deal from a certain Algerian club and an €85,000 move from a North Macedonian outfit FC Shkupi 1927.