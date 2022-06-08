Kwame Peprah tips Frank Mbella to win GPL goal king over Yaw Annor

Frank Mbella

Ghana and Orlando Pirates striker, Kwame Peprah has tipped Asante Kotok striker Frank Mbella Etouga to clinch the golden king title.

The Cameroonian International has been in very good form for the porcupine warriors in his debut season having scored 21 goals and needs just one to equal the 22 goals scored by Ishmael Addo as the highest ever goal tally scored in the Ghana Premier League.



Despite missing three matches at the beginning of the Ghana Premier League season the Cameroonian leads the scoring charts.



But he is heavily being pursued by Ashgold SC winger Yaw Annor who is heavily busily breathing down his neck on 20 goals whiles Mbella has 21 goals.



"Mbella [Etouga] has done a very good job from when the season started, but Yaw Annor is also in top form now."

"For me, I think Mbella has led the goalscoring chart for a long time throughout the season so it will be very good for him to win," Peprah said.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's side will be crowned champions of their 25th Premier League title on Sunday, June 12, 2022, when they host Elmina Sharks on match week 33.



Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League as Ghana's representative next season.