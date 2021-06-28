Kwame Peprah wins man of the match after scoring in King Faisal win over Legon Cities

Kwame Peprah

Kwame Peprah went home with the man of the match award after his excellent contribution to King Faisal's victory over Legon Cities on Monday.

Peprah scored the second goal as King Faisal won 2-0 in Techiman to boost their Ghana Premier League survival hopes.



The centre-forward made it 2-0 in the 58th minute to put the game beyond Leon Cities after Kwadwo Frimpong's opener in the first half.

The goal was Peprah's 12th of the season and with three matches to go, he may fancy overtaking top scorer Diawise Taylor who has scored 16 goals.



Peprah received NASCO products as his man of the match prize.