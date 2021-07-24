Kwame Poku features in USM Alger win over Birska

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku was in action for USM Alger as they came from behind to beat Birska 2-1 in the Algerian Ligue 1 on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The former Asante Kotoko forward played a key role in his side win as they moved up the league table to fourth place on 56 points.



Hichem Mokhtar scored the opening goal to put Biskra in the lead in the 25th minute.



The first half ended with the away side going into the break with the lead.

USM Algers came back from the second half and got the equalizer in the 65th minute through Zakaria Naidji.



Naidji scored a brace to win the game for US Alger in the 85th minute.



Kwame Poku played the entire duration as his side came from behind to win the game.