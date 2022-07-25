0
Kwame Poku provides two assists as Peterborough thump Hull City in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian forward Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku put up a splendid performance in the Peterborough pre-season friendly against Hull City on Sunday.

Kwame Poku assisted two goals in helping Peterborough record an emphatic 3-0 win over Championship club Hull City.

The Ghanaian youngster was the provider of the assist for his outfit's first two goals against the Tigres.

The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match and had a decent game.

He will hope to maintain his form in the upcoming season, knowing that there is a FIFA World Cup in the pipeline.

Kwame Poku and his side suffered relegation in the 2021/22 season despite creating 18 chances for the side.

He will hope to make a quick return to the Championship in the 2022/23 league season.

