Kwame Poku provides two assists as Peterborough thump Hull City in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian forward Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku

Ghanaian forward Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku put up a splendid performance in the Peterborough pre-season friendly against Hull City on Sunday.

Kwame Poku assisted two goals in helping Peterborough record an emphatic 3-0 win over Championship club Hull City.



The Ghanaian youngster was the provider of the assist for his outfit's first two goals against the Tigres.



The 20-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match and had a decent game.

He will hope to maintain his form in the upcoming season, knowing that there is a FIFA World Cup in the pipeline.



Kwame Poku and his side suffered relegation in the 2021/22 season despite creating 18 chances for the side.



He will hope to make a quick return to the Championship in the 2022/23 league season.