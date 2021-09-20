Kwasi Appiah and Stephen Appiah can win the World Cup for Ghana - Eagle prophet

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

• Eagle prophet has prophesied a World Cup victory for Ghana with Kwasi Appiah as its coach

• Kwasi Appiah was relieved of his duties as Black Stars coach on December 2020



• The GFA is yet to name CK Akonnor’s replacement



General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi better known as The Eagle Prophet, has called for the return of former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah.



Coach Kwasi Appiah’s second coming to the Black Stars was cut short in 2020 after the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association refused to extend his contract following the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the 2019 Afcon.

But as Ghana continues to search for a new Black Stars coach after the sacking of CK Akonnor, the GFA should bring back Kwasi Appiah if they still want a qualification to the Black Stars.



He prophesied that Ghana can win the FIFA World Cup with Kwasi Appiah and Stephen Appiah acting as head coach and assistant respectively.



“Our current Black Stars team should be given to James Kwesi Appiah together with Stephen Appiah as an assistant, they will lead Ghana to win the world cup. This am not saying from the normal point of view but am speaking from the realms of the spirit, that should the team be given to the duo, they will bring back the cup home. I speak as a prophet,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Silver 98.3 FM.



