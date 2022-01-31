Kwasi Appiah is history - Songo wants different coach for Black Stars

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah

Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang, better known as Countryman Songo, has ruled out the re-appointment of Kwasi Appiah for the Black Stars coaching job.



Following the dismissal of Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac who managed the Ghana side to their worst finish at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana has been searching for a new coach.



Among the list of coaches whose names have popped are former Ghana International, Kwasi Appiah.



However, according to Countryman Songo, Kwasi Appiah’s time as Black Stars coach is now a memory and the country must get over it.

He noted that Kwasi Appiah has a lot to offer Ghana but for now there are other options the country must consider.



“I have told you he is history. Kwasi Appiah has been here on two occasions. But he is not done yet,” Songo said on the Good Evening Ghana show on January 25, 2022.



Kwasi Appiah’s last stint was in 2016 when he was reappointed for the second time.



The coach led the Black Stars to a Round of 16 berths at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kwasi Appiah lost his job as the Black Stars coach after the FA declined to activate the renewal clause in his contract.