Kwasi Appiah lauds Otto Addo after World Cup qualification

Former Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah has lauded Otto Addo for guiding the Black Stars to return to the World Cup.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach was named as the interim boss of the Black Stars in February after Milovan Rajevac was sacked.



Addo, 47, however, masterminded Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualification after cruising over Nigeria to book a place in the Mundial.



Having been held at home to a goalless in the first leg of the playoffs, the Black Stars secured a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the return leg.



"I commend the Black Stars technical team and their tactical execution. Their tactical changes helped the team to seal the qualification. I think the technical team have done a great job," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

"They did a good job against Nigeria and they could not respond and that was a masterclass," he added.



Ghana will play at the global showpiece for the fourth time.



The Black Stars will know its group opponents later today with the draw set to take place in Qatar.