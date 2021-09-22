Kwasi Appiah will never accept Black Stars job – Ibrahim Sunday claims

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah

•Ibrahim Sunday claims Kwasi Appiah has shut the door permanently on working with the Black Stars

•He says Appiah was unhappy with how he was treated while in charge and will not take up the position again



•The Black Stars are currently without a coach after Akonnor was sacked by the GFA



Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah will never accept to handle the team if offered another opportunity, legendary footballer, Ibrahim Sunday has suggested.



According to the Ghanaian football legend, it will take a lot of convincing to have Kwasi Appiah return as Black Stars coach due to previous treatments.



Ibrahim Sunday disclosed to a Chinese-based Ghanaian station that even if the president intervenes, he is unsure Kwasi Appiah will return.

“From what I know, Kwasi Appiah won’t come for the job if they call him that’s why I didn’t mention his name as a local coach who can be appointed.



“I don’t think that he will come back. If possible then the president and the opinion leaders have to interfere before he can accept it but I still don’t believe that he can still show an interest in that again,” he stated.



Currently, the Black Stars is without a coach following the sacking of Charles Akonnor as head coach.



It has been widely reported that Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac will be appointed as head coach.



Ibrahim Sunday however believes that the position must be given to a Ghanaian coach who has the potential to become a world class coach.

“To me, we should prepare a local coach who can do the job and give him the opportunity to do the job in the right way. After all, there’s no foreign coach to have won a trophy for us before,” Sunday said.



“The thing is very tricky. Maybe he can do better but there should be a proper selection which can help us. There are some of the players whose standard is not up to that level.



“For the coaches, we have David Duncan, Didi Dramani. There are one or two local coaches who can do the job if given a free hand,” he further added.