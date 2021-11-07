Kwasi Okyere Wreidt is underrated - Willem II striker Boymans

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Wreidt

Willem II striker Ruud Boymans has stated that Ghanaian striker Kwasi Wreidt is underestimated and could score over 10 league goals this season.

Wreidt has started well in the Eredivisie this campaign, netting four goals in 11 matches. He is the team's top scorer and one of the best finishers in the competition.



Boymans, who joined the side on a loan deal, thinks his stat line isn't bad at all.

"His grades aren't nearly as bad. He started in all eleven league matches, was substituted ten times (no Eredivisie player was taken out more often) and played a total of 778 minutes. Then four goals isn't too bad, is it? For a Willem II striker, that's just neat. He's going to top ten goals, I'm sure. And that without penalties.”



He added: "He doesn't have the status of Vangelis Pavlidis and Fran Sol yet, no. But I do think he is quite underestimated.”