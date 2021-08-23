Kwasi Okyere Wriedt opens scoring account in Eredivisie as Willem II beat Vittesse

Ghanaian international Kwasi Okyere Wriedt opened his scoring account in the Eredivisie on Sunday as Willem II beat Vittesse Arnheim away.
Willem II defeated Vittesse 3-0 at the GelreDome in Arnheim in the second fixture on the season.
Wriedt netted the opener in the 17th minute with a stunning header after connecting a cross from German midfielder Gorkem Saglam.
Willem II increased their advantage ten minutes from the break with another goal from Dutch forward Che Nunnely.
The visitors completed their victory in the 81st when midfielder Wesley Spieringhs scored from close range.
Wriedt has scored once in two appearances so far in the 2021/2022 Eredivisie campaign.
