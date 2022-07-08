0
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scores in Holstein's friendly draw against Qarabag

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Holstein played the first of two friendlies as part of the training camp at Zell am See, Austria, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Storks, who were wearing the new jersey for the first time, drew 2-2 with Qarabag nearly an hour away in St. Ulrich am Pillersee. Philipp Sander and Kwasi Wriedt scored for Holstein.

Both sides were up to speed from the start and promptly created their first chances. Kwabena Owusu missed from a tight angle.

Azerbaijani champions and cup winners Qarabag took the lead when Ramil Sheidev successfully completed a counterattack.

Sheidev converted a penalty kick a few minutes to halftime.

Holstein got back into the game and shortened the lead with Sander's goal in the 56th minute.

After Fiete Arp was brought down in the penalty area, Wriedt confidently scored the penalty kick into the right corner in the 76th minute.

Kwasi Wriedt will play in Holstein's second friendly game on Saturday.

