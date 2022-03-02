Kweku Frimpong reveals Ashgold regrets

Dr Kweku Frimpong

President of AshantiGold SC, Dr Kweku Frimpong has expressed regret and disappointment for investing his money into the club.

According to him, he’s ‘very very’ disappointed in running the club since his efforts have not been well appreciated.



He believes there are efforts from some persons to thwart his efforts to make the club grow.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the renowned businessman blamed former Ashgold top executive Mr Kudjoe Fianoo as the main brain behind the saboteurs.



Despite revealing his disappointment at the turn of events, Champion, as Kweku Frimpong is affectionately known, has indicated he’s not willing to leave the club now until he recoup the amount pumped into its operations.

“It’s my property so I can walk away like that. It’s my property,” He replied to a question on whether he intends to leave his role.



Under Kweku Frimpong, Ashgold’s fortunes have taken a nosedive.



The club’s image has also suffered a big dent after being embroiled in issues of Match-Fixing and betting.



They have also suffered instability as regards coaching appointments while player recruitment and squad retention also leave much to be desired.