1
Menu
Sports

Kweku Frimpong reveals Ashgold regrets

Daniel Kweku Frimpong Ashgold Dr Kweku Frimpong

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

President of AshantiGold SC, Dr Kweku Frimpong has expressed regret and disappointment for investing his money into the club.

According to him, he’s ‘very very’ disappointed in running the club since his efforts have not been well appreciated.

He believes there are efforts from some persons to thwart his efforts to make the club grow.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the renowned businessman blamed former Ashgold top executive Mr Kudjoe Fianoo as the main brain behind the saboteurs.

Despite revealing his disappointment at the turn of events, Champion, as Kweku Frimpong is affectionately known, has indicated he’s not willing to leave the club now until he recoup the amount pumped into its operations.

“It’s my property so I can walk away like that. It’s my property,” He replied to a question on whether he intends to leave his role.

Under Kweku Frimpong, Ashgold’s fortunes have taken a nosedive.

The club’s image has also suffered a big dent after being embroiled in issues of Match-Fixing and betting.

They have also suffered instability as regards coaching appointments while player recruitment and squad retention also leave much to be desired.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah