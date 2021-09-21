Kwesi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu fit for Black Stars assistant job - John Paintsil

Maxwell Konadu and Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil believes Kwesi Appiah and Maxwell Konadu are fit to work as Black Stars assistant coaches.

The Ghana Football Association are on the verge of re-appointing Milovan Rajevac as the new head coach for the senior national team.



The Serbian will replace CK Akonnor, who was shown the exit last week after Ghana's poor start to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.



However, multiple reports in the local media say Otto Addo will serve as the assistant coach to Milovan.



But Paintsil, who played under the Serbian, believes Appiah and Konadu are both fit for the job.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, the former Berekum Arsenal, West Ham and Leicester City right-back said, "I played with Otto Addo, but we have Kwesi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu among others; so why hire somebody who has been off from the team?.



"Even if Otto do the magic for the team, he will still be criticized. I believe the local coaches can do a good job with the Black Stars.



"If somebody from somewhere steps in, he has to rebuild, but these coaches in the country have been with the team in the past, and for me, that is the right thing to do," he added.



Kwesi Appiah worked as an assistant to Milovan during his first spell. However, Konadu has also served as the assistant to Kwesi Appiah.