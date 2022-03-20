Kwesi Appiah bags 10th goal of the season for Crawley Town in win against Swindon Town 

Kwasi Appiah wheels away in celebration after gabbing his goal

Ghana forward Kwasi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win over Swindon Town in the English Championship.

It was the 10th goal of the season for the former Ghana international.



The 31-year-old scored the first goal of the game in the 29th minute to put them in the lead at the The People's Pension Stadium.



Josh Davison got the equalizer for Swindon Town in the 50th minute.



Crawley Town get a second goal through Tom Nichols in the 72nd minute before Isaac Hutchinson sealed the win with his goal late in injury time.

The win puts Crawley Town on the 13th position on the table with 48 points..



The Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they suffered the 3-1 defeat.



Wollacot is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup playoff against Nigeria on March 25 and 29, 2022.