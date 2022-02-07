Kwesi Appiah is the right man for Black Stars job - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Ex-Ghana international, John Paintsil, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to hand the Black Stars job to Kwesi Appiah for the third time.



Paintsil explained that the clock is against Ghana with regards to the FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March, hence, the need for the FA to appoint someone who is familiar with the team.



Speaking on GTV sports Plus, the former Fulham right-back said Appiah is the right man in terms of who will be able to get the job done within the limited time.

“There’s no time at all on our side, I think they should appoint a coach who’s seen it all,” he said.



“Coach Kwasi Appiah is one of the coaches who can handle the Ghana and Nigeria game,” Paintsil added.



Kwesi Appiah has had two stints with the Black Stars. He is the first black Stars to qualify Ghana to the World Cup.



He last handled the team in 2019, guiding the Black Stars to a round of 16 exit, and was axed as a result.



The GFA are in search of a new coach for Ghana after sacking Milova Rajevac. Reports suggest that, former Tottenham boss Chris Hughton lead the race to become the next boss of the Black Stars.