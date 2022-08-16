0
Kwesi Appiah reacts to Asamoah Gyan World Cup comment

GyanAsamoah Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah has backed Asamoah Gyan's intention to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with BBC, Gyan stated that he is working on himself to be ready for the World Cup.

Reacting to the interview posted on Twitter by BBC journalist, John Bennett, Kwesi Appiah said he would love to see Gyan back in action.

"Things we would love to see!!Respect to the big bro @ASAMOAH_GYAN3. good stuff

@JohnBennettBBC," the Crawley Town FC striker commended under the post.

Gyan told the BBC that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition which will start in November.

Asamoah Gyan believes that his talent is without question but will have to address his fitness issues first.

“Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World. I have been out for almost two years but I have not retired yet. I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football. Talent wise everything is there already so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
