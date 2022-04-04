Kwesi Appiah reveals why Black Stars defeated Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah believes Otto Addo's tactical change helped the Black Stars defeat Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



Thomas Partey gave Ghana the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was judged to have been fouled in the box.



“I commend Black Stars technical team for their tactical execution. Their tactical changes helped the team do a good job,” coach Kwesi Appiah told Oyerepa FM.

“They did a good job against Nigeria and they could not respond. It was a master class.”



Ghana’s qualification denied Nigeria a fourth successive outing at the World Cup finals



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.