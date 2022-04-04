1
Menu
Sports

Kwesi Appiah reveals why Black Stars defeated Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Kwesi Appiah 14 Kwesi Appiah

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah believes Otto Addo's tactical change helped the Black Stars defeat Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to seal qualification on the away goals rule.

Thomas Partey gave Ghana the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was judged to have been fouled in the box.

“I commend Black Stars technical team for their tactical execution. Their tactical changes helped the team do a good job,” coach Kwesi Appiah told Oyerepa FM.

“They did a good job against Nigeria and they could not respond. It was a master class.”

Ghana’s qualification denied Nigeria a fourth successive outing at the World Cup finals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson