Kwesi Appiah reveals why Ghana lost to Morocco

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah has attributed Ghana’s defeat to Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to a momentarily loss in concentration by the Black Stars.



Kwesi Appiah observed that a lapse in concentration in the heart of the Ghanaian defence allowed Sofiane Boufal to fire home the only goal of the game.



He also noted that the performance of the two teams was below expectations and that the match was devoid of the excitement anticipated.

Appiah reasoned that the Black Stars will have to up their performance if they are to advance to the stage of the competition.



“Poor opening group game. No real danger from either side. A lot of room for improvement [for Ghana],” Appiah Tweeted.



“Morocco just nicked the win from a lapse of concentration in defence. Poor goal to conceded,” he added.



The Black Stars succumbed to a late goal from Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal who fired home from close range after Thomas Partey failed to clear the ball in the penalty area.



Coach Milovan Rajevac made late substitution to turn the tie in Ghana’s favor but that made little impact.

The game meant Ghana suffered its four defeat in the opening day of the AFCON tournament.



The Black Stars are now third on Group C with no point and minus one goal.



