Kwesi Appiah scores 5th goal of the season for English League Two side Crawley against Scunthorpe

Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah scored his fifth goal of the season for Crawley in their 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe in the English League Two on Saturday.

The Iron took the lead in the first half courtesy of George Francomb's own goal and added a second in the early stages of the second half through AFC Bournemouth loanee Jake Scrimshaw.



Kwesi Appiah pulled one back in the 73rd minute, but the hosts held on to snatch a much-needed win.



The defeat was the Reds fourth in five league games and sees them slip to 16th in the table.



The 31-year old has made 12 appearances for Crawley and has bagged in five goals.

The former AFC Wimbledon striker joined the League Two side on a one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.



The Ghanaian striker recently had a spell with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.



Appiah scored 14 goals in 72 appearances during three years with AFC Wimbledon before departing the League One club last summer.