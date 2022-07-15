Kwesi Appiah scores in Crawley's friendly win against Three Bridges

Kwesi Appiah

Ghana's Kwesi Appiah was on target in Crawley's 5-0 win against English amateur side Three Bridges in their fourth pre-season friendly.

Jack Payne took advantage of a wayward pass from the Bridges defense, allowing Kwesi Appiah to pick up the ball in a dangerous area. Inside the box, the striker found James Tilley, who coolly slotted beneath the Bridges keeper to open the scoring.



Crawley scored again just moments later. Following a wonderful free move from the Reds, Kwesi Appiah scored his second goal of pre-season with a beautiful finish into the top corner.



The third goal came quickly after, and it was another well-worked goal by Crawley.



Shortly after the break, Nadesan scored his second goal and Crawley's fourth.

Following a well-executed series of plays from Dom Telford, Aramdie Oteh scored his first goal of the preseason to increase Crawley's lead to five.



On Saturday, the Reds return to preseason action when they travel to Scotland to face Hearts.



