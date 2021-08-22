Kwesi Appiah scores on debut for fourth-tier club Crawley Town

Sun, 22 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah netted his debut goal for English League 2 side Crawley Town as they suffered a heavy defeat to Forest Green Rovers.
The 31-year-old joined the Reds this week and wasted no time in showing his intentions as he scored in the 6-3 defeat on Saturday afternoon at The New Lawn Park.
Forest Green forward Nick Cadden bagged a hat-trick, to add to Mathew Stevens, Jamille Young and Jake Young's strikes.
Jake Hassenthaler's brace and Kwesi Appiah's late strike was all Crawley Town could offer.
The Ghanaian forward penned a year deal with the Reds on Monday as he seeks to rediscover his form after a stint in India, with North East United FC.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Joseph Esso scores in MC Alger's defeat
- Christain Atsu commences training with Saudi club Al-Raed
- Afriyie Acquah helps Al Batin to win on Saudi Arabia Pro League debut
- Ibrahim Danland bids farewell to King Faisal as he returns to Kotoko
- Samuel Obeng scores as Real Oviedo suffers defeat to Almeria
- Read all related articles