Kwesi Appiah to handle ambitious Kenpong Football Academy

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has taken charge of the newly formed Kenpong Football Association in Ghana.

The Gomoa Pomadze based institution is a subsidiary of the Kenpong Group of Companies which is owned by former Asante Kotoko vice chairman Kennedy Agyapong.



''We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA!,'' Agyapong said in statement on the academy Twitter handle.



Appiah's task will be to nurture young talent in the country.

Supporting the former Al Khartoum coach will be experienced trainer Francis Oti Akenten who was recently technical director of the Ghana Football Association. Akenten was also an astute CAF Technical Education Officer for fourteen years.



Appiah's rich experience garnered from coaching the senior national team should help him achieve the vision statement of the academy which is to have quality players that will make it into the first XI of a well-known club and and to create an environment in which home-grown players fully identify themselves with the academy.