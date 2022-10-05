Kwesi Nyantakyi defends Dede Ayew after Black Stars 'senior' players comment

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has stated that Black Stars captain Dede Ayew only expressed his opinion on senior players being selected for Ghana's final World Cup squad.

According to Nyantakyi, who makes the squad is a decision made by the head coach, and Dede Ayew's opinion has no bearing on that.



Nyantakyi explained to Kings TV that Ayew's comment was not definitive because he used the word "may."



"The coach has the final decision. What Dede Ayew said was just his opinion and it doesn't mean that is what the coach will do. Because he(Dede) is not a coach. Even with what he said, he used 'may'," he said.



" He(Dede) said the senior players 'may' be able to earn the coach's selection. But it doesn't mean it is automatic because there have been instances where senior players were dropped for younger players, while younger players have also been dropped for senior players. So, it all depends on the strategy of the coach. We don't select players based on age or experience only, but the player's performance in totality, that is what the coach will consider," he added.

Dede Ayew, in a previous interview with the Daily Graphic, stated that the current senior players in the squad may have an advantage when it comes to selection into the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Dede Ayew said that selection into the team is based solely on merit and that no one is guaranteed a place in the team.



"The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet”.



EE/BOG