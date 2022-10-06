0
Kwesi Nyantakyi finally responds to CAS decision on FIFA ban

Kwasi Nyantakyi Former Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi has responded to his 15-year global ban from football-related activities, insisting "there is more to life than football".

The outstanding former Ghana Football Association capo had his life ban from football reduced to a 15-year sanction by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A former Fifa Council member and vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, Nyantakyi was banned for life by Fifa in October 2018 for breaking bribery and corruption rules.

Mr. Nyantakyi has insisted the footage was doctored to falsely incriminate him.

"I have taken a backseat. I don't know when am returning to football. I have not done anything about the 15 years ban," he told KINGS TVGH SPORTS when quizzed if he intends to further appeal the decision,"

"Let's put football behind us. There is more to life than football. I am a lawyer. I didn't learn football in school. It's just a past-time. I have too many things doing at the moment.

"I put in a long of work for whatever that I do. I also have a banking background and so everything is fine.

Mr. Nyantakyi's ruling can be appealed at the Swiss Federal Tribunal should he wish to do so.

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



