0
Menu
Sports

Kwesi Nyantakyi opens up on why he has taken a back seat from football

Kwesi Nyantakyi 71n4i1o0lvh1kvvzbc287rwr 610x400 Kwesi Nyantakyi, former GFA president

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he has decided to take a back seat from football.

According to him, this is the best decision because he has so many things on his plate at the moment.

"I have taken a back seat. I don't know much about Ghana football now. I don't follow as I used to when I was there,” Kwesi Nyantakyi told Kings GHTV Sports.

Probed on when he could return to football administration, Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi said, "I don't know [when I'll come back to football]. I'm a lawyer and I have too many things doing now.”

During the interview, the long-serving president of the Ghana Football Association backed Ghana to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He however stressed that it will only be possible if the Black Stars prepare well and receives the necessary support from the government.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso