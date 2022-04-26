Kwesi Nyantakyi planned hiring Anas to expose match-fixers - Oluboi Commodore

The GFA is yet to release the findings on the Ashgold v Inter Allies alleged match-fixing

A Former Black Stars management committee member, Oluboi Commodore, has revealed that former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, wanted to hire Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate alleged match-fixing cases in the Ghana Premier League.

The issue of match-fixing in the local league has taken center stage over the past months and according to Oluboi, Mr. Nyantakyi came close to deploying the services of the investigative journalist.



The Accra Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer added that Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé came before Nyantakyi could engage him on the matter, with the said documentary leading to the resignation of the ex-football administrator.

“During Kwesi Nyantakyi’s time, on this same betting issue, he decided to contact Anas Aremeyaw Anas to do an investigation into that in our football and that certain results are known before the matches are played but unfortunately he was rather investigated by Anas,” he told Accra based Starr FM.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association are yet to release the findings on the Ashgold v Inter Allies alleged match-fixing that emerged last season at the Len Clay Stadium.