Kwesi Nyantakyi’s role in Inaki Williams’ Black Stars decision revealed

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi was involved in Inaki Williams' decision to play for the Black Stars, a family member of the attacker has revealed.

To the delight of Ghanaian football fans, Williams announced on Tuesday that he will play for Ghana.



The 28-year-old, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, has played for Spain's Under-21 team and made one senior team appearance against Bosnia in 2016.



Inaki's uncle Richard Ahenkorah revealed to Onua Sports that Nyantakyi had started the process of bringing Athletic Bilbao forward to represent Ghana. Nyantakyi, he said, first contacted Inaki in 2015.



“Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi began the process of convincing Inaki to switch to play for Ghana in 2015. We paused at one point for the player to reflect,” Ahenkorah said.



“Kurt Okraku [current GFA president] played a key role and has done a good job. I call him honourable, there is one thing about Kurt, he’s a goal-getter.

“Inaki is very good on the wings, very pacy and potent up front as well. I believe his addition to the Black Stars will be very helpful. He’s very disciplined, though he lives in Spain, his core values are of Ghanaian origin.



“Inaki is a very focused guy. So his decision to switch to play for Ghana is not a half-baked one. He’s coming to give his all.”



“Already I told Inaki that in Ghana we have 30 million coaches and must be ready to stand by his decision. I know he is used to the pressure in football,” he added.



The move gives Ghana a boost ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they are grouped with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. The tournament begins on November 21.



