Kwesi Nyantakyi's role in Inaki Williams' nationality switch revealed

A relative of Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has revealed that former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi started the process of getting the Athletic Bilbao player to play for Ghana.



Richard Ahenkorah who is an uncle to Inaki William noted that the former GFA boss enquired of the player when he was starting his career at Athletic Bilbao but the player asked for more time to settle down.



He noted that the GFA have been relentless in their quest to get the striker to play for Ghana despite capping once for Spain. He said its a huge delight to finally have him in the Black Stars.

“Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi began the process of convincing Inaki to switch to play for Ghana in 2015. We paused at one point for the player to reflect,” Ahenkorah said on TV3.



“Kurt Okraku [current GFA president] played a key role and has done a good job. I call him honourable, there is one thing about Kurt, he’s a goal-getter.



“Inaki is very good on the wings, very pacy and potent up front as well. I believe his addition to the Black Stars will be very helpful. He’s very disciplined, though he lives in Spain, his core values are of Ghanaian origin,”



“Inaki is a very focused guy. So his decision to switch to play for Ghana is not a half-baked one. He’s coming to give his all.”



According to him, Inaki is already psyched and aware of the difficulty that comes with playing for the Black Stars.

“Already I told Inaki that in Ghana we have 30 million coaches and must be ready to stand by his decision. I know he is used to the pressure in football,” he said.



Inaki Williams announced his decision to play for the Black Stars on Tuesday, July 5 2022 in a video on social media.



The striker has the chance of being in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



