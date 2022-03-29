Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, could make only one change in the line-up for the FIFA World Cup playoff second leg against Nigeria on Tuesday, March 25, 2022.
The change could see Daniel Kofi Kyereh replace Fatawu Issahaku in the team that started the 0-0 draw in the first leg in Kumasi.
Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott could be maintained in the post, right behind a center pair of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku who were both outstanding in the first leg.
For the laterals, experienced Dennis Odoi after impressing on his debut could be maintained at right-back while Gideon Mensah will be expected to replicate his impressive show from the first leg at the left-back position.
Whereas in midfield, Thomas Partey, Baba Idrissu, and Kudus Mohammed will be at the center with Daniel Kofi Kyere and Jordan Ayew blistering down the flanks.
Meanwhile, in attack, 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyana is expected to lead the line for the Black Stars.
The game kicks off at 17:00 GMT at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
Full predicted line up
Jojo Wollacott
Dennis Odoi
Alexander Djiku
Daniel Amartey
Gideon Mensah
Baba Iddrisu
Thomas Partey
Kudus Mohammed
Jordan Ayew
Daniel Kofi Kyere
Felix Afena Gyan
