Kylian Mbappe trends on social media after swerving Real Madrid

PSG agree deal with Mbappe
PSG offer Mbappe a three-year deal
Mbappe to own 100% image right at PSG
Paris Saint-German star, Kylian Mbappe has hopped into the trends on social media after snubbing Real Madrid to extend his deal at PSG.
According to multiple reports, Mbappe who would run out of contract at PSG has reached new terms with the French Ligue 1 champions to extend his stay.
According to a report filed by transfer expert, Nico Schira, the French Super Star has penned a new three-year deal with PSG.
"Kylian #Mbappè new contract with #PSG until 2025
Salary: €50M/year
Bonuses at signing: €130M
Image rights: 100%
Benefits: He will have the power with the Paris board on all club decisions (coach, sports director, players...)"
Real Madrid's failure to land the talented forward has sparked wild reactions on social media as Madrid and Mbappe top the trends on Twitter.
Check out some reactions below
The tears will be sweet when their fans finally realize that they— Sarafina Napoleon (@FinaNapoleon) May 21, 2022
Lost Haaland
Lost Mbappe
Lost Ucl Final
In less than 20days????
Sometimes you gotta put your hands up and say what a Mbappe for Real Madrid ???? pic.twitter.com/WRptYBkIlF— Sam© (@Fcb_s_a_m) May 21, 2022
A moment silence for all the Madrid fans in the stadium who clapped for a psg player Mbappe and booed some of our legends.— Master Wayne (@MWayne007) May 21, 2022
Kylian Mbappe is signing a new contract with PSG, according to Sky Italy ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zBLd6bXOoA— GOAL (@goal) May 21, 2022
Kylian Mbappe...
- New 3 year deal
- 300 million signing bonus
- 100 million a year salary after tax
- Will help decide the coach— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 21, 2022
- Will have a say on the sporting director.
- Can approve signings and sales
Does this man own PSG or something? ???? pic.twitter.com/UA2tmXMZZf
Mbappé’s mother Fayza Lamari on Kylian breaking the ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid: “There was never a full agreement confirmed to the club”. ????⚪️ #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022
Real Madrid losing to Liverpool in Paris on top of what Kylian Mbappe has done to them would be double whammy!!— Cliff Kyei-Baffour (@cliffbaff14) May 21, 2022
Mbappe ain't serious about being a great. Ronaldo went from Lisbon to United to Madrid on a mission to secure greatness. Mbappe hiding in the French league playing easy games for money— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 20, 2022
Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at PSG and reject Real Madrid.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 21, 2022
That is despite both clubs offering to pay £127m as a signing-on fee and a wage of £34m.@GuillemBalague brings you the inside story on why Mbappe decided to reject Real Madrid ????#BBCFootball
Rodrygo and Vinicius have more natural talent than Mbappe, this is not a bias agenda I’m speaking…— Bengazy???? (@__yawjunior) May 21, 2022
“ Mbappe on the right, Haaland in the middle, Vinicius on the left” sia ????????— ••BURNS••♟???? (@Ja__Burns) May 21, 2022
Them said they were going to use Mbappe to open their stadium. So now how are they going to open the stadium? ????????????????— STEEZE⚡️↙️ (@__Steeze1) May 21, 2022
Now that Mbappe is staying please please please @PSG_inside GET A BETTER COACH. the time is now. You have one of the best attacks the world has ever seen (on paper). Please let it start showing on the pitch.— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) May 21, 2022
So you people want talk say all the jobs Madrid fans do by editing Mbappe in Madrid jerseys do yawa? ????????????????— Kobby Morant ???? (@KobbyMorant) May 21, 2022
What Mbappe did is gross disrespect to the club,he should be punished ????— Lisa Fernandes???????????? (@Sister_Grr) May 21, 2022
Madrid deserves serious trolling..the way chanted Mbappe’s name over Ronaldo really funny me!!????????— DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) May 21, 2022
If Real Madrid and papa Perez catch your best player after this Mbappe disappointment, them go use money embarrass am. I am sorry for Mo Salah. ????????????— sophia (@90sSophie) May 21, 2022
"Mbappe should've chased his dream and joined Real Madrid"— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) May 21, 2022
Na dream we go chop? Ask Eden Hazard ????
Mbappe made Real Madrid wait until May to make his decision which might’ve made them lose on Haaland— TJ ???????????? (@Frenkie_Chief) May 21, 2022
My player ????????
Mbappe called Real Madrid President, Perez himself that he has signed a new deal with PSG.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 21, 2022
Na Messi e no go follow talk ????
Raiola after seeing the bonus Mbappe is getting pic.twitter.com/kP8wyYydZv— Martín V (@Napoleonismo) May 21, 2022
Man are crying and cussing Mbappe because Madrid can’t monopolise the best players in the world whenever they want anymore ????????— ???????????????? (@F1avs) May 21, 2022
The whole of Qatar and France President had to join in and convince Mbappe to stay,????????????????— de-Graft Äyälä ???????????? (@deGraftAyala) May 21, 2022
Mbappe: How is Madrid Leo? A good team?— Don (@Opresii) May 21, 2022
Messi: That is actually my training ground, I even hang my shirts there sometimes when I'm bored.
Mbappe: Really? Paris is better then, I'm staying. pic.twitter.com/4r4waa4JnV
Mbappe just arrived at the Renaissance Hotel in Paris ahead of tonight game pic.twitter.com/zD6L2u7KMf— The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) May 21, 2022
Now you've lost Mbappe, we'll consider letting our starboy and politician, Rashford go for £100m @realmadriden— Trey (@UTDTrey) May 21, 2022
