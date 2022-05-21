Kylian Mbappe trends on social media after swerving Real Madrid

Paris Saint-German star, Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-German star, Kylian Mbappe has hopped into the trends on social media after snubbing Real Madrid to extend his deal at PSG.



According to multiple reports, Mbappe who would run out of contract at PSG has reached new terms with the French Ligue 1 champions to extend his stay.



According to a report filed by transfer expert, Nico Schira, the French Super Star has penned a new three-year deal with PSG.



"Kylian #Mbappè new contract with #PSG until 2025



Salary: €50M/year



Bonuses at signing: €130M



Image rights: 100%



Benefits: He will have the power with the Paris board on all club decisions (coach, sports director, players...)"



Real Madrid's failure to land the talented forward has sparked wild reactions on social media as Madrid and Mbappe top the trends on Twitter.



Check out some reactions below

The tears will be sweet when their fans finally realize that they



Lost Haaland



Lost Mbappe



Lost Ucl Final



In less than 20days???? — Sarafina Napoleon (@FinaNapoleon) May 21, 2022

Sometimes you gotta put your hands up and say what a Mbappe for Real Madrid ???? pic.twitter.com/WRptYBkIlF — Sam© (@Fcb_s_a_m) May 21, 2022

A moment silence for all the Madrid fans in the stadium who clapped for a psg player Mbappe and booed some of our legends. — Master Wayne (@MWayne007) May 21, 2022

Kylian Mbappe is signing a new contract with PSG, according to Sky Italy ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zBLd6bXOoA — GOAL (@goal) May 21, 2022

Kylian Mbappe...



- New 3 year deal



- 300 million signing bonus



- 100 million a year salary after tax - Will help decide the coach



- Will have a say on the sporting director.



- Can approve signings and sales



Does this man own PSG or something? ???? pic.twitter.com/UA2tmXMZZf — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 21, 2022

Mbappé’s mother Fayza Lamari on Kylian breaking the ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid: “There was never a full agreement confirmed to the club”. ????⚪️ #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022

Real Madrid losing to Liverpool in Paris on top of what Kylian Mbappe has done to them would be double whammy!! — Cliff Kyei-Baffour (@cliffbaff14) May 21, 2022

Mbappe ain't serious about being a great. Ronaldo went from Lisbon to United to Madrid on a mission to secure greatness. Mbappe hiding in the French league playing easy games for money — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 20, 2022

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at PSG and reject Real Madrid.



That is despite both clubs offering to pay £127m as a signing-on fee and a wage of £34m.@GuillemBalague brings you the inside story on why Mbappe decided to reject Real Madrid ????#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 21, 2022

Rodrygo and Vinicius have more natural talent than Mbappe, this is not a bias agenda I’m speaking… — Bengazy???? (@__yawjunior) May 21, 2022

“ Mbappe on the right, Haaland in the middle, Vinicius on the left” sia ???????? — ••BURNS••♟???? (@Ja__Burns) May 21, 2022

Them said they were going to use Mbappe to open their stadium. So now how are they going to open the stadium? ???????????????? — STEEZE⚡️↙️ (@__Steeze1) May 21, 2022

Now that Mbappe is staying please please please @PSG_inside GET A BETTER COACH. the time is now. You have one of the best attacks the world has ever seen (on paper). Please let it start showing on the pitch. — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) May 21, 2022

So you people want talk say all the jobs Madrid fans do by editing Mbappe in Madrid jerseys do yawa? ???????????????? — Kobby Morant ???? (@KobbyMorant) May 21, 2022

What Mbappe did is gross disrespect to the club,he should be punished ???? — Lisa Fernandes???????????? (@Sister_Grr) May 21, 2022

Madrid deserves serious trolling..the way chanted Mbappe’s name over Ronaldo really funny me!!???????? — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) May 21, 2022

If Real Madrid and papa Perez catch your best player after this Mbappe disappointment, them go use money embarrass am. I am sorry for Mo Salah. ???????????? — sophia (@90sSophie) May 21, 2022

"Mbappe should've chased his dream and joined Real Madrid"



Na dream we go chop? Ask Eden Hazard ???? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) May 21, 2022

Mbappe made Real Madrid wait until May to make his decision which might’ve made them lose on Haaland



My player ???????? — TJ ???????????? (@Frenkie_Chief) May 21, 2022

Mbappe called Real Madrid President, Perez himself that he has signed a new deal with PSG.



Na Messi e no go follow talk ???? — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 21, 2022

Raiola after seeing the bonus Mbappe is getting pic.twitter.com/kP8wyYydZv — Martín V (@Napoleonismo) May 21, 2022

Man are crying and cussing Mbappe because Madrid can’t monopolise the best players in the world whenever they want anymore ???????? — ???????????????? (@F1avs) May 21, 2022

The whole of Qatar and France President had to join in and convince Mbappe to stay,???????????????? — de-Graft Äyälä ????‍???????? (@deGraftAyala) May 21, 2022

Mbappe: How is Madrid Leo? A good team?



Messi: That is actually my training ground, I even hang my shirts there sometimes when I'm bored.



Mbappe: Really? Paris is better then, I'm staying. pic.twitter.com/4r4waa4JnV — Don (@Opresii) May 21, 2022

Mbappe just arrived at the Renaissance Hotel in Paris ahead of tonight game pic.twitter.com/zD6L2u7KMf — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) May 21, 2022