LIVESTREAMING: Chris Hughton addresses the press ahead of Ghana vs Angola

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference for Ghana's game against Angola is underway.

This is the Black Stars gaffer's first pre-match since taking over as the trainer, replacing outgone manager Otto Addo.



He is expected to answer various questions regarding the game with much focus on his tactics and approach.



The Black Stars will host Angola in the first leg of their doubleheader in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match is scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick-off time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Watch the pre-match in below



