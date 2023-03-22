LIVESTREAMING: Chris Hughton addresses the press ahead of Ghana vs Angola

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference for Ghana's game against Angola is underway.
This is the Black Stars gaffer's first pre-match since taking over as the trainer, replacing outgone manager Otto Addo.
He is expected to answer various questions regarding the game with much focus on his tactics and approach.
The Black Stars will host Angola in the first leg of their doubleheader in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The match is scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick-off time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Watch the pre-match in below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- How Ghanaians reacted to video of goalpost falling on Jojo Wollacott during Black Stars training
- GFA provides update on Jojo Wollacott's injury after goal-post incident
- Leave Black Stars or seek spiritual protection - Nana Yaa Brefo tells Wollacott after goal-post injury
- Watch 'scary' moment goalpost fell on Jojo Wollacott during Black Stars training
- Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus send message to Kumasi fans ahead of Ghana-Angola game
- Read all related articles