0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Chris Hughton addresses the press ahead of Ghana vs Angola

Video Archive
Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference for Ghana's game against Angola is underway.

This is the Black Stars gaffer's first pre-match since taking over as the trainer, replacing outgone manager Otto Addo.

He is expected to answer various questions regarding the game with much focus on his tactics and approach.

The Black Stars will host Angola in the first leg of their doubleheader in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match is scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick-off time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Watch the pre-match in below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: