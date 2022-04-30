1
LIVE UPDATE: WAFA vs Asante Kotoko (GPLWK27)

Imoro Vs WAFA Ibrahim Imoro in action against WAAFA

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of Ghana Premier League matchday 27 between WAFA and Asante Kotoko.

The first-round meeting between the two ended 2-0 in favour of the Porcupines at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This time, Kotoko will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the away fixture after losing their last two games.

WAFA, on the order hand, will be in search of a first home win over the Reds in the last five years, drawing all their last three home matches.

The Reds recorded a 0-0, 1-1, 1-1 draw in 2018, 2020, and 2021 respectively the last time they faced the Academy boys away. The last time WAFA beat Kotoko at home was in 2017 when they won 2-0.

A win for Kotoko would extend their lead a the top of the league while WAFA will need a win to keep their survival hopes alive as they lie last but one on the table.

The Academy lads have won just one of their last 6 games in the league, which was a 3-2 win against Berekum Chelsea at home.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
