LIVE UPDATES: 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League draw

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 2023 UEFA Champions League Draw.jpeg 8 Ghanaian will be competing in the UEFA Champions League

Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The draw for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is underway in Istanbul, Turkey.

The thirty-two participating teams including record and defending champions, Real Madrid have been grouped into four pots of eight teams.

UEFA Champions and Europa League winners, Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have been seeded in pot one alongside Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, and Ajax FC who won the league in their respective leagues.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur are in pot 2 while Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen will be in pot 3.

Pot 4 is made up of Rangers, Dinamo, Marseille, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzeň and Maccabi Haifa.

